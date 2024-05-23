Two Barton Gilman Attorneys Named to 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Patricia A. Hennessy Adam Alaa Attia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Barton Gilman attorneys have been named to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The selection process combines independent research, peer nominations and evaluations, with no more than five percent of each state’s attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list. The Rising Stars rating is a distinction given to no more than 2.5 percent of the top up-and-coming attorneys in each state who are either 40 years of age or younger, or who have been in practice for ten years or less. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

The recipients for this year include:

Super Lawyers:

Patricia A. Hennessy, Schools & Education

Rising Stars:

Adam Alaa Attia, Schools & Education

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.