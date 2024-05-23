Duck Creek Technologies Celebrates Innovation Champions expert.ai and Cognizant at Formation ’24 Hatch-a-Thon

From 40 entrants, solution partner finalists expert.ai, Glia, and Milliman, and systems integrator finalists Cognizant, Coforge, and Capgemini showed their innovative solutions aimed at simplifying the insurance industry

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, proudly announces the winners of its annual Hatch-a-Thon at Formation '24. Out of numerous entrants, solution partner expert.ai and systems integrator Cognizant emerged as the champions, showcasing their groundbreaking solutions dedicated to simplifying the insurance industry.



Duck Creek Technologies witnessed an impressive array of entries in its third year of inviting external ecosystem participants and conference attendees to the Hatch-a-Thon. The event brought together its internal teams and developer community to hatch new ideas to further simplify the complexity and foster innovation within the insurance industry. It encouraged ecosystem partners to present ideas focused on maintaining the human touch in the industry, exploring synergy within insurance operations, and integrating technologies for an enhanced customer experience.

The Hatch-a-Thon marathon garnered a substantial 40 entries, each evaluated closely by Duck Creek's Innovation Anywhere committee. Entries were evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, product impact, business impact, and execution. Three outstanding solution partner finalists, expert.ai, Glia, and Milliman, and three commendable systems integrator finalists, Capgemini, Coforge, and Cognizant, were selected to showcase their ideas on the Formation '24 stage, where attendees had the opportunity to witness the presentations of the finalists and cast their votes for the most innovative solution.

The ultimate champions of the Formation '24 Hatch-a-Thon were decided, with expert.ai from the solution partner category and Cognizant from the systems integrator category emerging as the winners. This year's winning solution partner team from expert.ai presented their groundbreaking solution, Medical Treatment Compliance with Q&A claims, which helps teams enhance treatment for injured patients and reduce insurers’ costs by flagging non-compliant provider plans against guidelines, while the victorious systems integrator team from Cognizant showcased their impressive creation, Nextgen Claim Assistant, which empowers loss adjusters to generate contextual responses with meaningful insights to accelerate decisions and quick claim settlement.

“Duck Creek’s unwavering commitment to propelling advancements and simplifying complexity in the global property and casualty and general insurance industry is reflected in its dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration,” said Luis Amadeo, SVP Product Strategy & Innovation at Duck Creek Technologies. “Through events like the Hatch-a-Thon and our robust partner ecosystem, Duck Creek is able to drive novel advancements for our customers.”

