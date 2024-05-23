Missouri student archers place in 2024 NASP Western and Eastern National Tournaments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Student archers from Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) competed in the 2024 Western and Eastern National Bullseye and 3D Tournaments this spring. The Western National Tournament was held April 26-27 in Sandy, Utah. The Eastern National Tournament was held May 9-11 in Louisville, Kentucky.

MoNASP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. Around 80,000 Missouri students participate in the program.

MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help them get outdoors.

WESTERN NATIONAL BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT

Missouri had 24 archers from two schools compete in the Western National Bullseye Competition in April. Sarcoxie High School placed second in the High School Teams category with a score of 3385.

WESTERN NATIONAL 3D TOURNAMENT

Twenty-six Missouri archers from four schools competed in the Western National 3D Competition. Hoyt Forbes, of Bolivar Home School Group, took third place in the Middle School Boys category with a score of 288. Sarcoxie High School took the first place trophy in the High School Teams category with a score of 1713.

For more information on Western National Bullseye and 3D Tournament results, visit nasptournaments.org.

EASTERN NATIONAL BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT

Missouri had 905 archers from 36 schools compete in the Eastern National Bullseye Tournament earlier this month. Congratulations to the following top Missouri archers: Callie Walsh, of Capital City High School, took second place in the High School Girls category with a 298, Jake Schollmeyer, of Chamois High School, took second place in the High School Boys category with a 296, and Paxton Thuli, of St. Stanislaus School, took first place in the Middle School Boys category with a 293.

Several Missouri archery teams were ranked in the top ten in the Eastern National Bullseye Tournament. Hillsboro High School ranked sixth place with a score of 3419, Blair Oaks High School took eighth place with a 3409, Hillsboro Junior High School took 7th place in the Middle School category with a 3318, Trinity Lutheran School was ranked 8th place with a 3313, and George Guffey Elementary took third place in the Elementary School category with a 3157.

EASTERN NATIONAL 3D TOURNAMENT

Missouri had 522 archers from 36 schools compete in the Eastern National 3D Competition. Individual archers in the top five were Wade Conner, of Hillsboro High School, who took third place in the High School Boys division with a 295, Corben Hurst, of North Andrew Middle School, who took second place in the Middle School Boys category with a 291, and Jake Sloan, of Platte City Middle School, who ranked third place in the Middle School Boys category with a 291.

Two Missouri teams ranked in the top ten of the Eastern National 3D Tournament. Carl Junction High School placed second with a 1727 score, and Hillsboro High School took fourth with a 1722.

For more information on Eastern National Bullseye and 3D Tournament results, visit nasptournaments.org.

To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.