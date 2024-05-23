Physicians’ Education Resource® to host symposia at the 2024 Annual Oncology Meeting

These educational activities are available to physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists and other health care professionals involved in the care of patients with cancer.



CRANBURY, N.J., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals to advance patient care, is excited to host a wide range of in-person + virtual continuing medical education (CME) satellite sessions at the 2024 Annual Oncology Meeting. The symposia will deliver exceptional content and practical education with sessions focused on lung cancer, hematologic cancers, disparities in cancer care and more. The sessions will take place at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

PER will host seven advanced CME sessions featuring top oncologists. After the sessions, join PER in the evening for an immersive Chicago culinary experience, where expert faculty will dive further into the latest in oncology care. PER will provide deep-dish pizza during the scheduled program on Friday, May 31, and Chicago-style hot dogs during the program on Saturday, June 1.

“We are excited to host a diverse array of sessions at the 2024 Annual Oncology Meeting,” said Robert M. Goldsmith, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®, PER’s parent company. “With cutting-edge insights and a unique Chicago experience, PER is committed to raising the standard of oncology education and delivering an unparalleled experience.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in cancer care and collaborate with distinguished experts. Additionally, PER pledges to donate $10 on behalf of each health care professional to the charity of their choice: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish, American Cancer Society or Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

