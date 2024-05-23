Submit Release
Oxurion Announces Results on the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 16 May 2024

Leuven, BELGIUM – 23 May, 2024 – 07.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, held its annual shareholders’ meeting on May 16, 2024. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the annual shareholders’ meeting.

All documents pertaining to the annual shareholders' meeting held on May 16, 2024, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

 		 Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be

 

