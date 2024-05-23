[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 65.6 Billion by 2033 at a 7.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 38.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 40.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 65.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Stericycle Inc., Waste Management Inc., Daniels Health, Sharps Compliance Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Republic Services Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., Waste Connections Inc., BWS Incorporated, Remondis Medison GmbH, EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, Covanta Holding Corporation, GFL Environmental Inc., Tradebe Environmental.

Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Overview

Pharmaceutical waste management is the proper handling, destruction, and disposal of waste produced by medical centers, pharmaceutical companies, research centers, pharmacies, and other entities involved in the production, shipping, and management of pharmaceutical products.

Global pharmaceutical waste management market dynamics include greater scrutiny from regulators and concern for the environment, which are encouraging the implementation of sustainable waste disposal techniques and technologies.

Stringent rules require correct processing, segregation, and disposal of biopharmaceutical waste, driving healthcare institutions and drug companies to invest in compliance waste management systems. Furthermore, increased pharmaceutical use, especially in developing countries, adds to an increasing volume of medical waste, demanding effective management techniques.

Moreover, advances in waste treatment technology, such as high temperatures incineration, chemical neutralization, and reverse distribution programmes, provide more effective and ecologically friendly pharmaceutical waste disposal solutions. In addition, increased public understanding of the environmental and health concerns connected with incorrect medical waste handling increases the need for integrated waste disposal services.

By type, the hazardous waste segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The existence of hazardous waste, such as expired or unused medications, pushes the pharmaceutical waste management industry since proper handling is required to reduce ecological and health hazards, resulting in a growing need for waste treatment products and solutions.

By treatment, the incineration segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Incineration is driving the pharmaceutical waste management market because it is efficient at depleting dangerous medical waste, reducing hazards to the environment, and promoting compliance with regulations, which makes it an ideal disposal method for medical centers and pharmaceutical companies.

By source, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The pharmaceutical waste management market is primarily driven by hospitals because of the huge amount of medicines they handle, severe regulatory requirements, and the significance of providing safe disposal to safeguard public health and the ecosystem.

North America dominates the medical waste management market due to tight laws, increased environmental consciousness, a huge amount of pharmacy waste created by healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical companies, and cutting-edge waste treatment technology.

WM, previously Waste Management, is a North American firm that provides waste management, comprehensive waste, and ecological services. Recycle numerous trash kinds, such as confidential waste, glass and plastic bottles, hazardous garbage, clinical waste, food scraps, paper, and cartons.

Market Size in 2024 USD 40.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 65.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 38.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Pharmaceutical Waste Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Pharmaceutical Waste Management market in 2023 with a market share of 39.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America’s severe legislation and environmental requirements require pharmaceutical businesses, medical centres, and regulatory authorities to prioritise appropriate medical waste disposal and management.

Furthermore, growing public awareness of ecological responsibility and concerns about the effects of drug waste on habitats and human health are driving demand for appropriate waste management solutions. Also, North America’s developed drug production and healthcare sectors generate a significant amount of pharmaceutical waste, needing effective disposal and recycling technologies.

Moreover, technical developments and improvements in waste treatment technologies, together with government subsidies and measures to encourage sustainable practices, are driving the growth of the regional pharmaceutical waste disposal market.

List of the prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market:

Stericycle Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Daniels Health

Sharps Compliance Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC

Republic Services Inc.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Waste Connections Inc.

BWS Incorporated

Remondis Medison GmbH

EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Covanta Holding Corporation

GFL Environmental Inc.

Tradebe Environmental Services LLC

US Ecology Inc.

Ecocare Environmental Services

Grundon Waste Management Limited

Others

The Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hazardous Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

By Treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Irradiative

Biological

Others

By Source

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Pharmacies

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

