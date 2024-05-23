Canine Journal Expands Website Presence With Acquisition of LoveYourDog.com
Canine Journal added Love Your Dog to its brand this week. The merged site helps pet owners obtain dog information and evaluate the best products and services.
Love Your Dog’s integration into Canine Journal is a significant strategic milestone for our business. Its breed-specific content vastly bolsters our existing presence in the growing dog space.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanineJournal.com, a leading provider of dog care information online announces the acquisition and merging of LoveYourDog.com.
— Michelle Schenker, Canine Journal Co-Founder
Founded in 1998, LoveYourDog.com, a resource initially rooted in dog training, quickly grew to cover all aspects of canine knowledge on breeds, food, and more. Over the past 26 years, Love Your Dog developed a large base of readers in the rapidly expanding dog care space, distinguished by its reputation for providing exceptional, breed-specific dog guides.
Under the CanineJournal.com umbrella, readers of both powerhouse brands now have a one-stop place to evaluate and purchase the most effective pet products and services to meet their needs. Pet owners will also be delighted to find helpful content regarding dog health, training, and more.
Michelle Schenker, the COO of Canine Journal, commented, “Love Your Dog’s integration into the Canine Journal brand is a significant strategic milestone for our business. Its breed-specific content vastly bolsters our existing presence in the flourishing dog space, benefiting both our new and existing Canine Journal readers. The combination supports our ongoing mission to provide vet-approved information, empowering pet parents of all ages and experience levels to make more informed decisions.”
In addition to the merged content, CanineJournal.com has a new look that combines key elements of both brands and creates a streamlined user experience and appearance.
About Canine Journal
Canine Journal is the go-to resource for all things dog care. We provide educational content for pet owners, from health concerns and food to pet insurance and dog gear. The Canine Journal story started with devoted dog lovers who wanted to save all the dogs but did not have the space, time, or money to do so physically. CanineJournal.com, was created as a place to spotlight dog information, tips, questions, and concerns. To learn more, visit www.CanineJournal.com.
