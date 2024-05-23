Crop Report for the Period of May 14 to May 20, 2024.

CANADA, May 23 - Released on May 23, 2024

Producers made considerable progress with seeding after many regions experienced delays due to rainfall. Currently, 56 per cent of the 2024 crop is in the ground. This is up from 32 per cent seeded last week, but behind the five-year average of 76 per cent and the 10-year average of 74 per cent.

Producers in the southwest, northwest and southeast are most complete at 64 per cent, 63 per cent and 61 per cent respectfully. The east-central region is 54 per cent complete, followed by the northeast and west-central regions at 48 per cent and 47 per cent.

Rainfall occurred in much of the province at varying amounts over the past week. The highest reported rainfall was in the Mossbank area at 58 mm, followed by the Meadow Lake and Choiceland areas at 52 mm and 51 mm. Although the rain has helped replenish topsoil moisture levels and improve growing conditions, many producers are hopeful for a pause in rainfall to allow seeding progress to continue.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to improve across much of the province with the recent rainfall. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at six per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and five per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at three per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and one per cent very short. Similarly, pasture topsoil moisture is rated at three per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Early seeded crops are beginning to emerge throughout the province with good emergence reported overall. Crop development is in the normally expected range for this time of year but seeding delays due to rainfall and cooler temperatures have slowed development in some regions of the province.

Producers are continuing to monitor pasture conditions while moving cattle. Currently, pasture conditions are rated as 12 per cent excellent, 55 per cent good, 26 per cent fair, six per cent poor and one per cent very poor across the province.

As crop emergence continues, producers are diligent in monitoring for any damage to their crops. Most of the crop damage this week was due to frost, minor flooding, wind and hail. Although not widespread, some producers have reported crop damage due to cutworms, wireworms and flea beetles.

As the weather allows, producers will be busy continuing with seeding operations, herbicide applications, moving cattle to pasture and brandings. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Toll Free: 1-866-457-2377.

