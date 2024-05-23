Saskatchewan's Film Sector Flourishing Two Years Post Funding Increase

CANADA, May 23 - Released on May 23, 2024

Saskatchewan's film industry has surged forward recently, fueled by two consecutive years of robust funding from the Government of Saskatchewan.

Since April 2023, approximately $12 million has been committed to 21 productions through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant. These productions are estimated to produce a Saskatchewan spend of over $30 million generating an approximate economic output of $50 million and more than 500 jobs.

"This is a great news story for our province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The economic impact has benefited many communities throughout our province. It is exciting to see the partnerships being developed with Saskatchewan producers, bringing in external investment and providing even more opportunities for our residents."

For every $1 invested, the economy received a boost of $4.22.

The positive benefits of these productions are far-reaching, as they create many jobs in the film sector, but also produce economic spin-offs across other sectors, including hospitality and tourism. Productions also require support from legal, accounting, equipment rental, marketing and other professional services.

"We are so proud of our local producers' ability to create the content that the world is craving," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said, "In doing so, they are putting us on the map and injecting revenue into Saskatchewan communities. Productions last year were filmed in a variety of locations; from La Ronge to Humboldt to Maple Creek and Moosomin and beyond."

In the 2024-25 provincial budget, the total funds available for Creative Saskatchewan to support Feature Film and Television production in the province was $12 million.

With funding increases to the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant over the last two years, approximately $28 million has been committed to 46 productions. This generated an estimated Saskatchewan spend of over $71 million and an approximate economic output of $128 million.

