Oregon Joins Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation

Suit Alleges Live Nation Illegally Monopolizes the Live Entertainment Industry

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has joined the US Department of Justice (USDOJ) and AGs from 29 states and the District of Columbia in filing an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., which owns Ticketmaster, alleging that the company illegally monopolizes the live entertainment industry.

Filed in the US District Court for Southern District of New York today, the lawsuit alleges that Live Nation has maintained its anticompetitive monopoly in ticketing markets by locking up venues through restrictive long-term, exclusive agreements and threats that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketer.

“This is a big deal for Oregonians,” said AG Rosenblum. “Live Nation’s anticompetitive conduct harms fans and artists alike. We’re joining this lawsuit because Live Nation stifles innovation, limits consumer choices, inflates prices, and piles on excessive fees — and we want those practices to end.”

Live Nation leverages its extensive network of amphitheaters to force artists to select Live Nation as a promoter instead of its rivals, maintaining its promotions monopoly. The lawsuit asks the court to restore competition in the live entertainment industry by:

Prohibiting Live Nation from engaging in its anticompetitive practices.

Ordering Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

Joining the USDOJ and Oregon are the Attorneys General of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.