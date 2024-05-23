Asia’s “Queen of Songs” Frances Yip to present timeless hits with Macao Chinese Orchestra again

MACAU, May 23 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the concert Frances Yip and Macao Chinese Orchestra, integrated in the 34th Macao Arts Festival, will be staged on 25 May at The Londoner Theatre. The organiser held a press meeting today (23 May) in the Meeting Room of The Londoner Macao, in which the Asia’s “Queen of Songs”, Frances Yip, Hong Kong singer Bo Luk and the Concertmaster of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, Zhang Yueru, met with the local media to share their thoughts on the concert and introduce the highlights of the programme.

Frances Yip became extremely famous in the Chinese music scene in the 1980s with the tune The Bund and is known for her marvellous singing technique. Her powerful yet tender voice is a delight to the ears and has enchanted numerous fans. Following the collaboration in 2004, Frances Yip joins hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra again after two decades, presenting a range of well-known songs including Lots of Love, The Bund, The Bund III, Summer of 61, Mulan and The Fatal Irony, immersing the audience in her overwhelming voice.

Limited tickets are still available through the Macau Ticketing Network. For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and other discounts, please visit the Macao Arts Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or follow IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555. Online ticket reservation is available at www.macauticket.com.