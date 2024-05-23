The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee is actively preparing for the 71st Macau Grand Prix

MACAU, May 23 - The 71st Macau Grand Prix will be held from 14 to 17 November this year. Preparations for different races are now in progress.

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) has been in close contact with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to coordinate the arrangements for the FIA races. In order to comply with the development direction of the FIA, the FIA is making a change to the Formula 3 car model used in Macau this year as it is more suitable for racing at the Guia Circuit. After analysis by the FIA, the relevant event this year will be named the FIA Formula Regional World Cup. Macau will continue to be the only organizer of the aforementioned FIA World Cup event, which will attract top drivers from all over the world to compete in Macau.

Regarding the specific details about the participating drivers and cars for the 71st Macau Grand Prix, the MGPOC will maintain close communication with the FIA and will announce further details to the public in due course. The MGPOC will, as always, be committed to presenting a world-class racing event to the residents and tourists alike.