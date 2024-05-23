A Friend at Home Hosts First-Ever Community Engagement Session: Free Alzheimer’s Education Event for Caregivers & Family
A Friend at Home, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, is proud to announce its first-ever community engagement session.
Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s can be demanding & emotionally taxing. We want to provide the necessary support & education to make a difference in the lives of caregivers and their families.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Friend at Home, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, is proud to announce its first-ever community engagement session. This free educational event, "Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors & Effective Communication," is designed to support caregivers and family members of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.
— Ashley Van Den Kerkhof, Owner of A Friend at Home
The event will take place on Saturday, June 8, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. (Maple Room 118), Encinitas, CA 92024. This informative session will provide attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies for managing dementia-related behaviors and enhancing communication with loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s.
A Friend at Home extends beyond providing home care services. They aim to be a comprehensive support system for our community, offering resources, education, and engagement opportunities to enhance the quality of life for both our clients and their families. They believe that by empowering caregivers with knowledge and tools, we can make a meaningful impact on the well-being of those affected by Alzheimer’s.
Hosting this community engagement session is a significant step towards our goal of being a pillar in the community. Alzheimer’s disease presents numerous challenges not only for those diagnosed but also for their caregivers and families. This event is designed to address these challenges by providing essential education on responding to dementia-related behaviors and improving communication with loved ones.
“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s can be incredibly demanding and emotionally taxing,” said Ashley Van Den Kerkhof, Owner of A Friend at Home. “We want to provide the necessary support and education to make a positive difference in the lives of caregivers and their families. By hosting this event, we aim to equip caregivers with the skills and knowledge they need to provide compassionate and effective care.”
The event will feature an expert speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association who will share their expertise and answer questions from participants. Attendees will learn about common dementia-related behaviors, strategies to address these behaviors, and techniques for improving communication with those affected by the disease. This session is free and open to the public, but space is limited. We encourage those interested to RSVP as soon as possible to secure a spot.
About A Friend at Home:
A Friend at Home is a dedicated home care agency based in Carlsbad, CA. We provide compassionate, personalized care to seniors, helping them live independently and with dignity. Our services include assistance with daily activities, medication management, companionship, and specialized care for those with chronic conditions like Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Our team of trained caregivers is committed to delivering high-quality care that meets the unique needs of everyone, fostering an environment of trust and dignity.
About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
Press Contact:
Ashley Van Den Kerkhof, Owner, A Friend at Home
(760) 932-4884
info@afriendathomecare.com
https://afriendathomecare.com/
