Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) SYMMETRY Study Under Fire in Class Action – AKRO Investors with Substantial Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman by June 25, 2024

Class Period: Sep. 13, 2022 – Oct. 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2024

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) Class Action:

Akero Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for liver disease, is under fire from investors in a securities class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Akero misled investors about a key clinical trial designed to evaluate their lead drug candidate efruxifermin.

The trial, called SYMMETRY, investigated efruxifermin’s effectiveness in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). However, the lawsuit centers on Akero’s inclusion of patients with cryptogenic cirrhosis, a condition the FDA specifically discouraged for such trials due to its unclear cause.

The complaint alleges that roughly 20% of SYMMETRY participants had cryptogenic cirrhosis, raising concerns about their definitive NASH diagnoses. The lawsuit further claims Akero failed to ensure these patients had a specific type of cirrhosis confirmation and then excluded their data from a critical secondary endpoint measuring NASH resolution.

Investors allege this not only compromised the trial’s integrity but also misled them about the study’s design and its ability to support future drug applications. The lawsuit claims Akero misrepresented the likelihood of the trial's success and efruxifermin’s potential as a viable NASH treatment.

The truth came to light in Oct. 2023 when Akero announced the SYMMETRY trial failed to meet its primary goal. Additionally, they disclosed the exclusion of data from patients with cryptogenic cirrhosis, triggering a significant stock price drop. Akero's share price plummeted over 60% on the news, followed by analyst downgrades.

“We’re investigating whether Akero may have intentionally misrepresented the SYMMETRY trial’s design and results,” stated Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

