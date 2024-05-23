National Year-over-Year (YoY) HPA in April was 6.0% and is projected to remain around 6% in May and June 2024.

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National constant-quality home prices in April 2024 were up 1.2% from a month ago and 6.0% from a year ago (not seasonally adjusted), according to data from the American Enterprise Institute’s (AEI) Housing Center. Despite subdued purchase activity and relatively high rates, y-o-y HPA remains strong, largely due to buyers being well-qualified and continued competition due to a strong sellers’ market. HPA is projected to remain around 6% in May and June 2024.



The AEI Housing Center provides the most advanced and timely information on home prices available. For example, the Case Shiller home price index, which will come out later this month, will be an average of January, February, and March 2024, thus effectively reflecting February’s HPA. The AEI Housing Center’s May release is for April, two full months later. Additionally, we use Optimal Blue rate lock data to project May and June 2024’s home price appreciation.

April YoY HPA varied significantly among the 60 largest metros (see #1 in graphic). It ranged from -3.5% in Austin (-6.9% inflation-adjusted) to 11.8% in Indianapolis (+8.4% inflation-adjusted). Austin is down 10.6% from its peak in April 2022.

In April 2024, YoY HPA ranged from 8.5% in the Northeast to 5.0% in the South (see #2 in graphic). The decline in YoY HPA in the South was largely driven by the Florida metros. While the West was hit the hardest by the rising rates at the beginning of 2023 (-3.7% YoY HPA in April), its HPA has now recovered to 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Historically, the low price tier HPA has outpaced those in the upper price tiers. This trend continued in April, with YoY HPA up 8.0% and 5.3% for the low price tier and high price tier, respectively.

Months’ supply stood at 2.9 months in April 2024, down from 3.5 months in March 2024 and 3.5 months in April 2019 (pre-pandemic) (See #3 in graphic). Low levels of supply continue to signal a strong seller’s market. The months’ supply for the low price tier came in at 1.9 months in April 2024, helping to explain the 8.0% YoY price growth for this tier.

National Home Price Appreciation (HPA) Index – April 2024

