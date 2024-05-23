The ACGME Introduces Comprehensive Well-Being Resource for Medical Education Transitions

Chicago, IL, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) today unveiled a new learning resource designed to support the mental health and well-being of residents and others in the clinical learning environment during key transitional phases. This resource, spearheaded by ACGME Vice President, Well-Being Stuart Slavin, MD, MEd, addresses the inherent challenges and stressors associated with the transition from medical school to residency and beyond.

“Mental Health and Well-Being During Transitions” acknowledges the increased responsibilities, potential self-doubt, and stress of relocating and separation from support networks that can accompany movement from medical school to residency, between post-graduate years, and from residency into fellowship or medical practice.

“We are acutely aware of the stressful challenges faced during transitions in medical education, especially for new residents,” said Dr. Slavin. “This new resource for the graduate medical education community will aid in not only understanding these challenges but actively providing solutions and support.”

Raising awareness about these vulnerable periods and providing actionable strategies and interventions to assist programs and institutions in offering necessary support is the most recent manifestation of the ACGME’s commitment to physician well-being. These resources outline a variety of institutional and program strategies to combat threats to mental health.

Suggested interventions include:

Setting limits on patient loads for first-year residents

Regular check-ins and feedback from senior residents and faculty members

Social gatherings and peer support programs to mitigate isolation

Opt-out mental health appointments to encourage use of mental health resources

Training on implicit bias and microaggressions

Awareness by program leadership about risk associated with institutional factors, such as research ranking and altitude

Additionally, featured strategies, like “Opt-out Mental Health Programs” and the “Transition to Residency Risk Index (TRRI),” further support resident and fellow physicians. There is also access to ACGME podcasts and a video workshop with a facilitator guide to address common problematic mindsets, such as the impostor phenomenon.

The “Mental Health and Well-Being During Transitions” resources are now accessible in the ACGME's distance learning portal, Learn at ACGME.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of 13,066 residency and fellowship programs and the 886 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate close to 160,000 resident and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's Mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

