Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,012 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Joins 23 States Opposing WHO Pandemic Treaty Proposals

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen Joins 23 States Opposing WHO Pandemic Treaty Proposals

 

LINCOLN, NE – ﻿Governor Jim Pillen has joined the governors of 23 other states in opposition to the Biden administration’s expected commitment to two international agreements that would strengthen the World Health Organization’s (WHO) power to declare public health emergencies and grant the WHO Director-General authority over member states during such perceived emergencies. The agreements opposed would modify the WHO’s current International Health Regulations (IHRs) amendments and create a “Pandemic Agreement,” or treaty, that would significantly interfere with U.S. sovereignty and the ability of states to establish health policies and responses to public health emergencies.

 

The letter to President Joe Biden warns that the proposed instruments would empower the WHO with “the authority to restrict the rights of U.S. citizens, including freedoms such as speech, privacy, travel, choice of medical care, and informed consent.”

 

Governors from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined Gov. Pillen in signing the letter to the President.

 

The full letter is attached.

5.22.24 Final Joint Letter WHO Pandemic Treaty

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Joins 23 States Opposing WHO Pandemic Treaty Proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more