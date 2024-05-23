Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,985 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Rollin M. Green joins forces with PhyNet Dermatology, LLC & Island Dermatology

Dr. Rollin M. Green

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology, LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Rollin M. Green of Green Dermatology is now part of its affiliated network of physicians and providers and will be partnering locally with Island Dermatology, founded by Dr. Navid Nami. Dr. Green has been serving patients in the Laguna Hills area for over 35 years.

Green Dermatology, founded by Dr. Green, is an established full-service dermatology clinic that treats patients of all ages. The partnership between Dr. Green and Dr. Nami ensures patients in the Laguna Hills community will have access to an expanded care team of physicians and providers delivering medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Rollin Green to the PhyNet Dermatology and Island Dermatology teams,” said Stephen M. Pirri, CEO of PhyNet Dermatology. “He has a long-standing reputation in Laguna Hills, and, together, Dr. Green and Dr. Nami, will be an integral part of continuing to grow services in Southern California to best meet the needs of patients.”

As part of the affiliation, Green Dermatology will be relocating its practice to the new Island Dermatology location in Laguna Hills. Patients of Dr. Green will have access to a new, modern space with care delivered by the same trusted team they have been treated by for years.

"We have a very established and loyal patient base who have been with us since the beginning. We remain fully committed to them," commented Dr. Green. “We are confident our partnership with PhyNet Dermatology and Island Dermatology will help us continue to deliver exceptional care in the friendly environment that our patients love.”

For more information about Dr. Rollin M. Green and the new Island Dermatology location, please visit islanddermatology.net.

ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network physicians and providers practicing at approximately 120 locations in 18 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit phynet.com.

Nichole Volk
PhyNet Dermatology
+1 615-224-7755
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Rollin M. Green joins forces with PhyNet Dermatology, LLC & Island Dermatology

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more