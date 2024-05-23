Dr. Rollin M. Green joins forces with PhyNet Dermatology, LLC & Island Dermatology
EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology, LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Rollin M. Green of Green Dermatology is now part of its affiliated network of physicians and providers and will be partnering locally with Island Dermatology, founded by Dr. Navid Nami. Dr. Green has been serving patients in the Laguna Hills area for over 35 years.
Green Dermatology, founded by Dr. Green, is an established full-service dermatology clinic that treats patients of all ages. The partnership between Dr. Green and Dr. Nami ensures patients in the Laguna Hills community will have access to an expanded care team of physicians and providers delivering medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Rollin Green to the PhyNet Dermatology and Island Dermatology teams,” said Stephen M. Pirri, CEO of PhyNet Dermatology. “He has a long-standing reputation in Laguna Hills, and, together, Dr. Green and Dr. Nami, will be an integral part of continuing to grow services in Southern California to best meet the needs of patients.”
As part of the affiliation, Green Dermatology will be relocating its practice to the new Island Dermatology location in Laguna Hills. Patients of Dr. Green will have access to a new, modern space with care delivered by the same trusted team they have been treated by for years.
"We have a very established and loyal patient base who have been with us since the beginning. We remain fully committed to them," commented Dr. Green. “We are confident our partnership with PhyNet Dermatology and Island Dermatology will help us continue to deliver exceptional care in the friendly environment that our patients love.”
For more information about Dr. Rollin M. Green and the new Island Dermatology location, please visit islanddermatology.net.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network physicians and providers practicing at approximately 120 locations in 18 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit phynet.com.
