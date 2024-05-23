Food Container Market Size Expected to Reach USD 256.60 Billion by 2033

The global food container market size is calculated at USD 176.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 256.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.27% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food container market size was valued at USD 168.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 247.30 billion by 2032, According to Precedence Research.



The food container market is driven by changing lifestyle patterns, growing urbanization, and growing global interest in the development of biodegradable and smart food packaging materials.

The food container market deals with manufacturing as well as a supply chain of containers that are primarily used for food storage, transportation, and preservation to extend the shelf life of food and provide convenience in handling. Food containers are cost-effective, durable, and versatile storage options for various purposes. They come in various sizes, shapes, and colors and have a higher shelf life than aluminum containers.



They are easy to use, microwaveable, and require minimal maintenance. They also offer lids to protect food from bacteria and provide better food identification. They are also microwaveable, easy to clean, and require minimal maintenance, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective storage solution.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1517

Food Container Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Material

Material 2020 2021 2022 2023 Plastics 64.7 67.9 70.8 73.8 Glass 17.1 18.1 19.0 19.9 Metal 21.5 22.6 23.7 24.8 Others 44.1 46.3 48.4 50.5

Food Container Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product



Product 2020 2021 2022 2023 Bottles & Jars 44.3 46.5 48.5 50.5 Cups & Tubs 18.7 19.6 20.4 21.2 Cans 32.9 34.7 36.4 38 Boxes 38.1 40.1 42.0 43.8 Others 13.5 14.1 14.7 15.3

Food Container Market Key Insights



Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38.18% in 2023.

By Material, the plastic segment captured the largest market share 43.69% in 2023.

By Material, the glass segment is expected to expand at a solid CAGR during the projected period.

By Product, the bottles and jars segment has generated a major revenue share of 29.89% in 2023.

By Product, the cups and tubs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1517

Asia Pacific Food Container Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033



Asia Pacific food container market size accounted for USD 67.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 102.47 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.73% from 2024 to 2033.



Asia-Pacific dominated the food container market in 2023. The market is expanding due to a shift towards biodegradable and smart packaging materials, urbanization, and a shift towards processed meals. The growing number of families, working women, and double-income families, as well as the increasing population in metropolitan areas, are driving demand for food containers.



Microwaveable and airtight containers are essential for hygienic food storage, preventing bacteria growth and moisture. They are convenient for carrying and eating food and are popular choices for picnics or travel. Plastic containers offer value for money, with various shapes, sizes, and colors.



For instance, in April 2023, Huhtamaki, a leading food packaging solutions company, built a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility in Goodyear, Arizona, catering to the US food service packaging and retail tableware sectors.





Latin America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to economic development, rising disposable incomes, and globalization. The beverage packaging sector is reshaping due to increased corporate and consumer awareness of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The surge in demand for flexible packaging is attributed to improvements in purchasing power and product availability in Latin America.

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the environmental impact of food packaging, seeking eco-friendly options made from biodegradable, recyclable, or sustainable materials. Consumers prioritize packaging that makes food consumption or transport easy, leading to food manufacturers rethinking their designs to cater to this demand, with innovative solutions becoming more prevalent in the food container market.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Food Container Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Food Container Market Size in 2023 USD 168.9 Billion Food Container Market Size in 2024 USD 176.30 Billion Food Container Market Size by 2033 USD 256.60 Billion CAGR 4.27% from 2024 to 2033 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Material Type, Product Type, Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Food Container Market Highlights



Material Insights



The plastic segment dominated the market in 2023. Plastic food containers offer several advantages, including durability, strength, lightweightness, airtightness, and versatility. Its resistance to breakage and shattering makes it a safer and more convenient option compared to glass or metal containers. Its design allows for easy transportation and can be customized to fit various food types. Additionally, plastic containers are airtight and moisture-resistant, making them ideal for perishable items like fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. Lastly, plastic packaging is affordable and versatile, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers.



For instance, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute. Of the total plastic use, 36% is used for packaging, including single-use plastic products for beverage and food containers.





The glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Glass containers are sustainable, 100% recyclable, reusable, and refillable, with no synthetic chemicals boosting the growth of the food container market. Made from natural ingredients like sand, soda ash, limestone, and recycled glass, it can be recycled infinitely without loss of quality.

Glass containers can have up to 50 lives, making it the leading reusable option for food and beverage consumers. Glass is also virtually inert and impermeable, making it the most stable packaging material, preventing harmful chemicals from entering food or drinks. Glass is a beautiful, iconic material that consumers love and appreciate.

Product Insights

The bottles & jars segment dominated the food container market in 2023. Glass bottles and jars are ideal for food storage due to their nonporous nature, making them suitable for storing a variety of beverages. Bottled and jarred packaged goods are popular for their convenience, hygiene, and long-term storage. They are sealed in glass or plastic bottles, jars, and cans to preserve freshness.

Common types include beverages like water, soda, milk, and juice and foods like condiments, meats, fruits, and vegetables. Bottles and jars are hygienic, with glass canisters being particularly effective in preventing spoilage. They also offer long-term storage, transparency, convenience, and eco-friendliness. Bottled and jarred foods are easy to use and can be stored anywhere, making them a convenient and eco-friendly option for businesses.

The cups & tubs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Disposable cups are lightweight, recyclable, and easy to handle, making them ideal for use in different areas. They are also easy to decompose, making them less harmful to the environment. They are convenient for serving beverages and can be organized for future use.

Tubs are versatile food packaging options that offer freshness, hygiene, and customization. They come in various shapes and sizes, making them suitable for various foods. Some tubs have features like easy-to-open LIDS or resealable ones, enhancing user experience and maintaining food freshness. They are hygienic, convenient, and safe for food service and retail. Their durability, stackability, and tamper resistance make them ideal for displaying food products.

Browse More Insights:

Bag-in-Box Container Market: The global bag-in-box container market size was estimated at USD 3.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 5.50 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Glass Manufacturing Market: The glass manufacturing market size accounted for USD 178.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 312.74 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.





The global was estimated at USD 3.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 5.50 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The accounted for USD 178.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 312.74 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Container Logistics Market: The global container logistics market is surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.





The global is surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Container Fleet Market: The global container fleet market size was valued at USD 12.64 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2024 to 2033.





The global was valued at USD 12.64 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2024 to 2033. Cold Chain Packaging Market: The global cold chain packaging market size was valued at USD 26.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 88.21 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.





The global was valued at USD 26.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 88.21 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: The global rigid plastic packaging market size was estimated at USD 175.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 258.65 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2032.





The global was estimated at USD 175.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 258.65 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2032. Plastic Containers Market: The global plastic containers market size was valued at USD 64.88 billion in 2022 and it is expected to be worth around USD 113.91 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Food Container Market Dynamics

Driver: Rise in sustainable and biodegradable packaging



The food packaging industry is exploring biodegradable packaging to reduce materials use, waste, and transportation costs. Biopolymers, which break down longer molecular substances, are promising for this purpose. Natural biodegradable polymers and their blends offer advantages such as low cost, accessibility, biodegradability, and flexible processability.

Sustainable food packaging aims to integrate functional materials into packaging that improves economic and environmental health, boosting the growth of the food container market. Recyclable materials can be used with lifecycle assessments and inventories to minimize the ecological footprint. Sustainable packaging addresses plastic waste accumulation reduces consumption, and minimizes food waste, saving food resources.

In February 2024, a packaging company, Print & Pack, announced the launch of its eco-friendly packaging solutions. The company used advanced technologies like BDP to develop biodegradable packaging. It uses GREENGAURD Gold Certified inks and #INVISIBLRBAG, a packaging solution that makes the packages water-soluble and compostable.

Restraint: Evolution of regulation



Food safety regulations are crucial for ensuring the safety and quality of food containers. However, compliance can be challenging due to the complexity of these regulations, the constant evolution of regulations, and the need for international standards. Smaller companies may need more resources to hire specialized personnel and invest in technology, training, and personnel.

Additionally, food safety regulations extend beyond the manufacturing facility to the entire supply chain, making it difficult for smaller companies to monitor their entire supply chain. These challenges can hinder their competitiveness and ability to stay competitive in the food container market.

Opportunity: Rise of smart packaging



Smart packaging has the potential to solve various industry problems, including inventory and life cycle management, product integrity, counterfeit products, and user experience. Active packaging, which relies on advanced materials to minimize product damage, is the most prevalent form of smart packaging. However, there is an opportunity in "connected" packaging, which uses wireless technology to gather and communicate data.

Examples of how food and beverage companies can benefit from smart packaging include real-time tracking, traceability, supply chain optimization, and improved sustainability practices. Smart packaging can also help avoid spoilage. Additionally, smart packaging can boost customer engagement using an augmented reality app.

For instance, in September 2023, a French West Indies fruit juice company, Jus de Fruits Caraïbes, collaborated with a world-leading company in food processing and packaging, Tetra Pak, to build connected packaging. The smart packaging has an app-based connected experience in which users can access entertaining fall games via a QR code. Every game played will make a small donation to a charity to support children.

Recent Developments:



In September 2024, SABIC partnered with in-mold labeling specialists to showcase the use of certified renewable polypropylene (PP) resins in high-quality mono-PP thin-wall container packaging. The single-step IML technology ensures seamless part decoration with dedicated label film types and high-definition printing technology. The packaging can be recycled.





In December 2023, Novolex introduced recyclable food containers with a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled content manufactured by Waddington North America. The new products include signature dessert cups, CakePak bases and lids, BreakAway tamper-evident containers, and multi-use clamshells, all made from PET.

In November 2023, JBM Packaging introduced Hydroblox, a water-resistant, uncoated recyclable packaging paper that provides outstanding barrier safety for goods exposed to water or condensation. It has 200% greater moisture resistance than regular 24-pound white wove paper.



Food Container Market Companies

PRINTPACK

Graham Packaging Company

Bemis Company Inc.

Ball Corporation

Constar International UK Ltd.

Anchor Glass Container Corporation

Crown

Berry Plastics Corporation

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Market Segmentation

By Material



Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others



By Product



Bottles & Jars

Cups & Tubs

Cans

Boxes

Others



By Region



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1517

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter