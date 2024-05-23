Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Governor Hochul Announces Investments to Keep New Yorkers Safe in the Water Through NY SWIMS Initiative

NY SWIMS Initiatives

Disparate access to safe and convenient opportunities for swimming has denied far too many New Yorkers the chance to engage with the water and learn foundational water safety skills. NY SWIMS invests in expanding swimming access across the State, focusing on underserved communities and areas prone to extreme heat. It also reverses decades of disinvestment to ensure public parks offer new, state-of-the-art swimming facilities which can serve thousands of daily visitors.

Renovating Jones Beach East Bathhouse

Governor Hochul secured $100 million to invest in the Jones Beach East Bathhouse, the last major piece of iconic and historic Jones Beach State Park infrastructure not yet touched by the revitalization of the past 10 years. The pool complex will be redesigned and reimagined for future generations to enjoy. The additional funding to mark the park system’s centennial, State Parks will convert an abandoned pool complex into a destination spray park, introducing and incorporating a unique Learn to Swim feature to help children and inexperienced swimmers stay safe in a smaller, controlled environment. State Parks will partner with the Office of General Services to oversee construction of the project. Renderings of the project and photos of the existing condition of the East Bathhouse available here.

Providing More Lifeguards

To address the shortage of lifeguards that significantly constrains the provision of safe swim time, Governor Hochul today announced the availability of $5 million in funds through the Department of State to help incentivize lifeguard recruitment and retention across New York.

Eligible applicants for the funding include New York City, all New York State counties outside of New York City, and the cities of Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Yonkers. In partnership with the State, counties will be empowered to direct funding locally to help best support their Town, Village and City lifeguard-attended public swimming areas and swim programs to achieve the highest impact and assist communities in greatest need of support.

The application period for eligible municipalities is now open and the deadline to apply is July 26, 2024. SWIMS Lifeguard Grant funding may be used to cover project costs related to safe swimming opportunities including:

Advertising for lifeguard positions

Lifeguard retention and referral bonuses

Supplementing hourly lifeguard wages

Lifeguard salary increases.

In 2022, Governor Hochul directed a pay increase for state lifeguards to help address a staffing shortage at New York State Park beaches and pools, Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds, and day use areas beaches.

Building Out Municipal Pools in High-Need Areas

Governor Hochul recently announced that up to $90 million from the new $150 million NY SWIMS capital grant program is now available. Included in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget and the 2024 State of the State, the program offers grants between $50,000 and $10 million to acquire, design, construct or reconstruct facilities, provide major renovations, improvements, and modernization or rehabilitation of swimming facilities and natural swimming areas. The Request for Applications for the first round of funding was posted on May 1 at www.dasny.org and www.parks.ny.gov.

The first application period for the NY SWIMS capital grant will open on June 13, 2024, and applications must be submitted by July 12, 2024. Awards are expected to be announced no earlier than August 28, 2024. Applications will be evaluated on characteristics of projects’ need, impact, and viability.

Making SUNY Pools Community Anchors

Governor Hochul secured nearly $2 million in the FY 2025 Budget for SUNY campuses to offer lifeguard certification courses and expand access to learn-to-swim classes for youth. SUNY will collaborate with schools, youth and community-based organizations and municipalities to increase learn to swim opportunities across every region of the State. In addition, New York will incentivize SUNY students who are skilled swimmers to become lifeguards by covering the cost of a lifeguard certification exam, and by giving college credit for lifeguard training courses. Applications for funding will become available in the coming weeks, and any SUNY campus with an operational swimming pool will be eligible for funds.

Improving Swimming Options and Experiences at State Parks

Part of the Governor’s NY SWIMS initiative is to create more swim instruction opportunities and keep kids protected at the pool or beach. Governor Hochul directed State Parks to:

Double the number of pools and beaches that offer water safety instruction programs in 2024 – from 7 to 17 – phasing in the additional beaches and pools in future years.

Work to transport students and their families to facilities where swimming is offered through the Connect Kids programs.

Offer free sunscreen at State Park pools to help families stay safe in the sun and enjoy the outdoors.

Monitoring for Sharks at Long Island State Beaches

Governor Hochul today also updated New Yorkers on measures to monitor for sharks and other marine life at Long Island State Beaches this summer. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) added and renewed surveillance capability, including more drones and drone operators, to prepare for the swimming season at Long Island State Park Beaches. Swimming opens for the season at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Sunken Meadow State Parks Memorial Day weekend.

State Parks’ expanded surveillance capabilities this summer include:

Long Island State Parks is adding five drones to its 17 currently in operation (including six at Jones Beach and four at Robert Moses) for a total of 22 drones.

Long Island State Parks have 29 trained drone pilots among operations staff, lifeguards and Park Police, and will add at least 11 additional pilots by July 4.

One drone assigned to Park Police is a large enterprise drone with thermal imaging, laser range finding, and high-quality cameras to allow for night-time surveillance and patrols in adverse weather conditions. This drone can also drop personal flotation devices in emergencies.

Additionally, New York State extended the application period for Beachfront Drone Grant Program through November 1.