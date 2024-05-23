Water and Sanitation urges KwaZulu-Natal residents urged to continue using water sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation is calling on residents in KwaZulu-Natal to continue using water sparingly ahead of the winter season. This is as the overall water storage capacity in the province has marginally decreased from last week’s 91.9% to 91.7%.

The minimal decrease is as a result of changing seasons with lesser rainfall. The Department, along with its entity in KwaZulu-Natal, Umgeni-uThukela Water, is working collaboratively to roll out bulk water infrastructure projects in different parts of the province, especially in water-stressed communities.

Midmar Dam on the Mgeni River is at 97.1% from 98.2%, while Nagle, Albert Falls and Inanda dams, also located on the Mgeni River have recorded 90.0%, 99.7% and 101.2% respectively.

Meanwhile Woodstock, Zaaihoek and Ntshingwayo dams are unchanged at last week’s 101.0%, 90.6% and 77.6%. Klipfontein Dam has slightly decreased from 98.2% recorded in the previous week to 97.2%. Bivane Dam is 100.6% full capacity from 101.2% and Hazelmere dam located on the Mdloti River is at 83.7% from last week’s 83.6%.

The Department assures residents that strides are being made to ensure sustainable and reliable water provision through effective implementation of bulk water infrastructure such as the Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme which is set for completion by January 2025 and set to benefit residents within the ILembe District Municipality.

The project, which is implemented in phases, entails the upgrade of the existing 6 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d) water treatment plant capacity to 12 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d). The Bulk Supply Scheme, once all phases are complete, will service the areas of Maphumulo, Masibambisane, KwaSizebantu, Ngcebo, Maqumbi, and Ashville. These areas will also include Emtanjeni, Nyamazane, Balcom, and Sindi in the future.

Other projects include the KwaXimba Package Plant and associated infrastructure Project which is primarily aimed at addressing water challenges experienced by residents within the eThekwini Metro and surrounding areas. This project is also being implemented in phases and will see the supply of potable water to the Mvini area (Phase 1) and the supply of potable water to the Nonoti and Bhobhonono areas (Phase 2).

Residents are further urged to refrain from vandalising water infrastructure and report such acts of criminality to law enforcement agencies in their areas.

OTHER DAM LEVELS IN THE PROVINCE

DAM LAST WEEK THIS WEEK

Mearns 104.7% 103.6%

Spring Grove 100.4% 100.4%

Wagendrift 100.3% 100.7%

Pongolapoort 86.4% 86.5%

Hluhluwe 99.4% 99.2%

Goedertrouw 96.8% 96.3%

Driel Barrage 96.7% 91.8%

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

