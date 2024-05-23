Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on successes of Swartland, Overstrand and Mossel Bay K-9 and rural safety units

The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, are continuing to actively combat crime in the areas where they operate.

Between 13 and 19 May 2024, these units, along with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested twenty-one (21) individuals for various crimes. Of these, four (4) were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, three (3) were arrested in Mossel Bay and fourteen (14) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit conducted operations in JCC Camp, Kwanonqaba Ruiterbos, Glentana, Groot Brakrivier and Calitzdorp. The arrests were made for:

X1 possession of drugs; and

x2 riotous behaviour.

Along with confiscating an abandoned vehicle, the unit confiscated:

The Swartland units conducted operations in the broader Malmesbury, including Chatsworth, Riebeek-Wes, Riebeek-Valley, Darling and Moorreesburg areas. Among others, these individuals were arrested for:

X2 possession of drugs;

x1 possession of a dangerous weapon;

4 dealing in liquor; and

x4 dealing in drugs.

The units confiscated:

x4 plastic teardrops containing heroin;

x47 whole Mandrax tablets;

x44 packets and x51 straws of tik; and

arge quantities of liquor.

The Overstand arrests included:

x1 possession of drugs;

x2 diving in a restricted zone; and

x1 possession of stolen property.

This unit impounded an abandoned vehicle and a rubberduck boat, while confiscating:

x5262 abalone;

x4 half Mandrax tablets;

2 bankies tik; and

x1 cellphone.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “our K9 and RSU’s continue to play a significant role in their respective areas creating safer communities. As the Western Cape Government, we are immensely grateful to these dedicated men and women, along with man’s best friend, for staying the course of interrupting and stopping criminal activity. We will continue to support them, and also urge residents to do so too. The more we work together, the more successes we are able to achieve.”



