Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa participates in 3rd Annual Energy Summit, 23 May

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, will today, 23 May 2024, participate in the 3rd Annual Energy Summit hosted by the South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC), in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation(IDC) and the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The Summit will discuss South Africa’s energy security.

Minister Ramokgopa will deliver a keynote address and engage in moderate session.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time: 18h00 - 21h00
Venue: Capital on Park, Sandton

Media RSVPs: Communications at SAYEC on 081 413 5999

Media enquires: 
Tsakane Khambane, spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity
Cell: 082 084 5566 
E-mail: tsakane@presidency.gov.za

