Minister Barbara Creecy attends service for survivors and missing crew of the Lepanto Vessel, 23 May

Today, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will attend the service for the survivors and missing crew members of the sunken hake deep-sea trawl vessel, Lepanto.

On Tuesday, 22 May 2024, the Minister met with four of the survivors and some family members of the eleven missing crew members. During this meeting, she expressed her deepest condolences, provided support, and briefed the media on the limited information available about the tragedy.

Members of the media are invited to be part of the service as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 15h00

Venue: Cape Town Cruise Terminal, Table Bay Harbour, Cape Town

To RSVP, contact Paul Sigutya on 072 921 4457 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za or Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197