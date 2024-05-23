Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,018 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy attends service for survivors and missing crew of the Lepanto Vessel, 23 May

Today, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will attend the service for the survivors and missing crew members of the sunken hake deep-sea trawl vessel, Lepanto.

On Tuesday, 22 May 2024, the Minister met with four of the survivors and some family members of the eleven missing crew members. During this meeting, she expressed her deepest condolences, provided support, and briefed the media on the limited information available about the tragedy.

Members of the media are invited to be part of the service as follows: 

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time: 15h00
Venue: Cape Town Cruise Terminal, Table Bay Harbour, Cape Town

To RSVP, contact Paul Sigutya on 072 921 4457 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za or Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za 

For media enquiries, please contact:
 Peter Mbelengwa 
Cell: 082 611 8197

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy attends service for survivors and missing crew of the Lepanto Vessel, 23 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more