Lawrie Insurance Group Named One of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2024

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrie Insurance Group is proud to announce its recognition as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2024. This award acknowledges our commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace that values employee well-being, professional development, and community involvement.

Here is why LIG was selected among other small to medium businesses:

Commitment to Financial Well-being and Recognition: We deeply value our employees' hard work and dedication. That's why we believe in rewarding them through various financial incentives. Our profit-sharing program ensures that all employees share in the company's success. We also offer year-end bonuses and referral bonuses of up to $2,500 for successful hires, reinforcing our appreciation for our team's efforts and contributions.

Supporting Work-Life Balance: Understanding the importance of work-life balance, Lawrie Insurance Group provides six paid personal and six paid sick days annually. This allows employees to manage their work and family commitments effectively and take time off to rest and recharge. Moreover, we offer additional paid time off for medical appointments, prioritizing our employees' health and well-being.

Community Involvement and Volunteerism: We are not just a business; we are a community. We are dedicated to giving back, which is part of our core values. Our employees have donated an impressive 1,000 volunteer hours on company time in the past year. We encourage and support our employees' passion for community service by offering a paid day off to volunteer, underscoring our commitment to making a positive impact beyond our business operations.

Read more about why Lawrie Insurance Group was selected for this award here .

Over the years, we have grown, evolved, and solidified our commitment to our five core values: passion, integrity, excellence, results, and citizenship.

"I'm really proud of where we are and where we're going," says Bob Lawrie, President and CEO. "As an independent brokerage, we're not influenced by any of the large insurance companies or private equity firms. That sets us apart since it allows us to make decisions that are best for our clients and employees.

We work with the top insurance companies from around the world to provide tailor-made solutions that address each client's particular needs."

Read the full article here (pages 46-47).

About Lawrie Insurance Group:

Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. is a leading privately-owned, multi-disciplined Canadian insurance brokerage specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. With a staff of over 125 dedicated professionals, Lawrie Insurance Group has become one of the largest and most trusted insurance organizations. It ranks in the top 5% of independent insurance brokerages in Canada. Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International with affiliated offices across Canada, the United States, and the world.

Please visit us online at www.lawriegroup.com .

Media Contact:

Brooke Lawrie

Marketing & Communications Manager

Lawrie Insurance Group

905-525-7259 ext. 7033

brooke.lawrie@lawriegroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df69d09d-cf4d-4104-a716-5343dec35c5d