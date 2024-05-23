New AI Literacy Summit: A Landmark Event for Enhancing AI Literacy Among Business Professionals
1105 Media's AI Boardroom is excited to announce the AI Literacy for Business Professionals Summit, August 7-8, 2024, in San Diego, Calif.
AI has transcended its role as a mere advancement; it is now a fundamental element of strategic planning. Failing to equip every team member with AI skills is a risk no organization can afford.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1105 Media's AI Boardroom, in partnership with TDWI, is proud to announce the upcoming AI Literacy for Business Professionals Summit. Scheduled for August 7-8, 2024 in San Diego, Calif., this two-day event promises to empower attendees with essential AI skills and knowledge required to get ahead in the new age of AI, as well as allow them to earn an AI Literacy certificate.
— Rajeev Kapur, CEO & Chief AI Officer, 1105 Media
"AI has transcended its role as a mere technological advancement; it is now a fundamental element of strategic planning in every sector," stated Rajeev Kapur, CEO and Chief AI Officer of 1105 Media. "Failing to equip every team member with AI skills is a risk no organization can afford. This summit is crucial, as it transforms theoretical AI knowledge into practical tools, enhancing productivity and driving innovation across all business roles."
Meighan Berberich, Group President of TDWI, added, "AI is leading innovation, and TDWI is an AI leader. We're thrilled to bring our deep expertise to the AI Boardroom community and excited to equip attendees not just with knowledge, but with a strategic advantage in the AI-driven marketplace."
The event features:
--Two Half-Day AI Bootcamps: Engage in immersive sessions focused on practical, business-oriented AI applications.
--Interactive Collaborative Workshops: Apply AI strategies in real-world business scenarios through expert-led sessions.
--AI Literacy Certificate: Demonstrate your AI leadership by obtaining your AI Literacy Certificate.
--Generative AI Tools Overview: Get hands-on with the latest tools and understand their business applications through live demos.
--Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and industry leaders to share insights and strategies.
The AI Literacy for Business Professionals Summit is an essential event for any business professional seeking to navigate the future of work and excel in the new age of AI. Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. Significant savings are available for early registrants and groups, with additional discounts offered on hotel accommodations through exclusive packages.
For more information and to register for the event, visit the AI Boardroom website at https://aiboardroom.com/ailiteracyevent
AI Boardroom is also offering this unique curriculum on a custom basis; an interest form for in-person custom training can be found at https://aiboardroom.com/aiclass
About AI Boardroom and TDWI:
AI Boardroom is dedicated to advancing AI knowledge in the C-suite and beyond. TDWI, a renowned leader in AI, data and analytics education, brings deep expertise and a practical approach to their training modules, enhancing the learning experiences they provide. Both are divisions of 1105 Media, Inc. Find out more at https://aiboardroom.com and https://tdwi.org
About 1105 Media, Inc.:
1105 Media, Inc., is a leading business-to-business (B2B) services provider whose sole mission is to help its customers grow their business. Businesses rely on 1105 Media's unique knowledge, content and expertise to identify and deliver qualified buyers for their products in a wide array of industries from the AI, enterprise computing, data and analytics, security, education and infrastructure markets, among others. A leader in AI technology, content and training, 1105 Media also offers content creation, digital and live events, and a wide array of marketing services. Find out more at https://1105media.com
