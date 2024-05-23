Secretary of State Tre Hargett Urges Tennesseans to Become Poll Workers for Upcoming 2024 Elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In preparation for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries and the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today urged all Tennesseans meeting eligibility requirements to consider becoming poll workers for the 2024 election cycle.

“Poll workers are essential to conducting elections in Tennessee, and I hope all eligible Tennesseans will consider answering the call to serve our fellow Tennesseans,” said Secretary Hargett.

During early voting and on Election Day, poll workers help polling sites run smoothly by conducting various tasks — including greeting voters, answering questions, explaining how to cast a ballot, and counting votes at their community locations. They are paid for their work and for attending required training sessions.

Most Tennesseans are eligible to work at polling locations, regardless of their political affiliation. The minimum age for poll workers is 16. Anyone over 18 must be a registered voter in the county they desire to serve.

Other qualifications include:

Be able to read and write in the English language.

Cannot be a candidate or close relative of a candidate.

Cannot be supervised by a county or municipal elected official on the ballot.

All City, County, and Metropolitan government employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot) are eligible, as are state employees. Federal employees should consult with their individual Human Resources Departments to determine eligibility.

“Poll workers are an essential part of the electoral process, and Tennessee would not be able to hold successful elections without them,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “By serving as a poll worker, citizens can help voters in their communities confidently cast a ballot, so all registered Tennesseans know our results are accurate and Tennessee elections are secure.”

Tennessee has been ranked number one in election integrity for three consecutive years; the Secretary of State’s office is also the trusted source for all election information. For more information about becoming a poll worker, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/pollworkers.

