Parts of MDC's Springfield Nature Center being renovated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Visitors to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center this summer will notice that this popular facility in southeast Springfield is getting some much-needed renovation work.

A six-month project beginning this May will provide upgrades to several parts of the facility. The project will include a new roof and windows for the nature center building and a fresh coat of paint for parts of the building, as well.

The nature center’s building and trails will stay open and adhere to its normal program schedule and normal hours of operation throughout this renovation. The construction work will have temporary impacts on public access to both the building and parts of the trails. For the next six months, Springfield Nature Center manager Rudy Martinez asks visitors to pay attention to the signs and be patient.

“I have always appreciated the community’s patience with us during any temporary operational changes we’ve had, such as in the past where we’ve had to close trails for a while to address flooding or storm damage issues,” Martinez said. “This will be no different. During this process, the Springfield Nature Center will continue to operate as near to normal as possible and any closure that occurs on the area will be temporary.”

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about future programs or about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.