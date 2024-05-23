May 23, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Supports Petersburg Catholic Group in Fight Against Religious Discrimination

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Chloe Smith

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Supports Petersburg Catholic Group in Fight Against Religious Discrimination

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today filed an amicus brief in support of the Petersburg Knights of Columbus’ ability to continue a long-standing tradition of hosting a Memorial Day Mass gathering at the Poplar Grove National Cemetery. The National Park Service denied their permit to honor veterans on Memorial Day citing a new federal government National Park Service policy memorandum that interprets long-standing regulations to now prohibit religious services on any Park Service cemetery grounds.

“The Biden administration’s treatment of this Catholic group is a blatant act of unlawful discrimination and violates their First Amendment rights,” said Attorney General Miyares. “It’s shameful that the federal government is denying this small group the opportunity to gather to pray for and mourn the loss of military personnel who died while serving our nation. I demand that this Catholic group be welcomed at the Poplar Grove National Cemetery this Memorial Day.”

This week, the Knights of Columbus filed their lawsuit against the National Parks Service for a temporary restraining order that would let them hold a service this Memorial Day. A hearing is set for today at 1:30 pm. In the amicus brief, Miyares argues that the National Park Service policy is unlawful and that the First Amendment protects the right of the Knights of Columbus to hold their Memorial Day Mass gathering.

Click here to read the amicus brief.

###