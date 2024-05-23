BPMC INVESTOR ALERT: Andrews & Springer LLC Investigates Blueprint Medicines Corporation

WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique Delaware law firm focused on representing shareholders, is investigating Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) (“Blueprint Medicines” or the “Company”) for potential corporate misconduct.



Andrews & Springer is a boutique law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of corporate misconduct. Among Andrews & Springer’s most recent successes include securing a $51 billion derivative recovery through complete rescission of Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package in Tornetta v. Musk, et al., C.A. 2018-0408-KSJM. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com.

