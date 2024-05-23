NASDAQ: XRAY Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who purchased shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares.

Investors, who purchased DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares in 2021 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: XRAY shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 02, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: XRAY shares against DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate the Company’s revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation, that in order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, and that as a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, Dentsply’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022.

On August 01, 2023, an amended complaint was filed and on October 10, 2023, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the amended complaint.

On May 01, 2024, the court issued an order granting in part and denying in part defendants’ motion to dismiss and gave leave to amend the complaint.