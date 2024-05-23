Nordicus Partners Corporation Engages FORCE Family Office

Beverly Hills, California., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in providing Nordic and U.S. Life Sciences companies with optimal conditions to establish themselves on the U.S. market, announced on the 15th of May, 2024 the acquisition of a 95% stake in Orocidin A/S (“Orocidin”) and announced today that it has engaged investor awareness specialists, FORCE Family Office (“FORCE”). Representing the world’s largest community of Family Offices, Foundations, and Endowments, FORCE will be sharing Nordicus’ and Orocidin’s story with this community in upcoming webinars along with other events and activities.



Henrik Rouf, Nordicus’ CEO, stated, “We are excited to be working with FORCE Family Office as we continue to build our portfolio of equity stakes in promising Nordic and U.S. Life Sciences companies. We believe that FORCE’s strong ties with the top family offices in the U.S. and internationally will bring us critical exposure with the type of sophisticated Life Sciences investors that can help propel our company to the next level.”

Steven Saltzstein, CEO of FORCE Family Office, said, "The idea behind Nordicus Partners is brilliant. They expose some of the most talented scientists in the world to the biggest capital market in the world, the combination of which hopefully results in a tremendous amount of value creation."

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation, which has a 95% wholly-owned subsidiary, Orocidin A/S, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is advancing the next generation of periodontitis therapies, and a Denmark-based financial consulting company, specializing in providing Nordic and U.S. Life Sciences companies with the best possible conditions to establish themselves on the U.S. market, taking advantage of management’s combined +90 years of experience in the corporate sector, serving in different capacities both domestically and globally. The company’s core competencies lie in assisting Danish as well as other Nordic and international companies in different areas of corporate finance activities, such as: business valuations, growth strategies, attracting capital for businesses and company acquisitions and sales. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE Family Office works with Family Offices, Foundations, and Endowments by introducing them to leaders of public and private companies looking to increase their profile with Family Office investors.

FORCE is constantly bringing unique opportunities and information to their community of investors and makes connections by actively seeking out best-in-class companies for introduction. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the reverse acquisition and related transactions which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information contact