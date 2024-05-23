Funding available for civilian-military compatible infrastructure projects near military installations

Commerce is now accepting applications for Defense Community Compatibility Account (DCCA) funding for civilian-military compatible infrastructure projects near military installations in Washington. The purpose of the DCCA is to provide funds for development projects that affect the economy, environment, or quality-of-life opportunities for local communities located near military installations.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: SEPT. 13

Example projects may include:

land acquisition

recovery and protection of endangered species

local infrastructure

affordable housing

retrofitting existing uses

economic development

job replacement.

Application details

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2024.

Eligible applications are local governments, federally recognized tribes, and entities that have an agreement with a Washington state military installation under the U.S. Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program to address incompatible development.

Please download and complete the DCCA application and submit to Mike Cahill, DCCA Program Manager.

We will update the DCCA Questions and Answers document regularly during the application period and publish on the DCCA webpage.

Evaluation criteria and next steps

Commerce will evaluate and rank applications to develop and submit a prioritized list of eligible projects for funding consideration to the Legislature by Nov. 1, 2024.

Grant awards are contingent on project list approval and funding allocated by the Legislature. DCCA evaluation criteria includes, but is not limited to ability to secure and leverage federal or non-state funding, readiness to proceed, and community need.

Learn more about the program on the DCCA webpage.

Questions?

If you have any questions, please contact Mike Cahill, DCCA Program Manager, or call 564-669-4931.