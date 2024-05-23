Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Public Health, Improve Water Quality in Suffolk County

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Today, we have given authorization for the voters of Suffolk County to decide how best to address the impacts of nitrogen pollution. This serious threat to our region’s ground and surface waters is reversible, but only by making investments in the technology and infrastructure needed to stop its release into the environment. I am proud to have had this once-in-a-generation opportunity to sponsor legislation that addresses one of Long Island's greatest environmental challenges, and I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support.”

Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele, Jr. said, “Suffolk County’s environment and economy have been hampered for decades by a relentless trend of declining water quality. Over thirty years ago, New York enacted the nationally recognized Central Pine Barrens Preservation Act protecting more than 100,000 acres of land to preserve our sole source aquifer. Yet, the legacy of overdevelopment still left us with continuing risks to our water resources. Today, with the enactment of the Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Act, we bookend those efforts to protect water quality first begun with the Pine Barrens Act. This legislation will provide a recurring local source of funding to upgrade septic systems and sewage treatment from Montauk to Babylon. It will provide Suffolk with more than $6 billion in local dollars to leverage state and federal infrastructure money to remediate our water. It is now up to the voters. My thanks to Governor Hochul for her early and staunch support for this legislation.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “We thank the Governor for her continued commitment to helping Suffolk County ensure clean water for generations to come. Today’s bill signing is a shining example of government working together for the people, who will now have their chance to vote for this important initiative.”

Presiding Officer of the Suffolk County Legislature Kevin McCaffrey said, “I am proud to be part of this historic legislation which will enable Suffolk County to protect its drinking and surface waters for generations to come. I look forward to working with stakeholders to ensure this referendum will be approved overwhelmingly by the voters in November.”

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg said, “After many months of delays, we have finally reached the point where Suffolk County voters will have their voices heard on water quality. Long Island loves our beaches and parks, and this funding would transform our wastewater management infrastructure and allow us to enjoy them and ensure access for all for generations to come. I would like to thank Governor Hochul, Senator Martinez, and Assembly members Thiele and Jean-Pierre for their support and advocacy for our region.”

President of the Suffolk County Village Officials Association Dennis Siry said, “Water quality is a very critical issue on Long Island, especially in Suffolk County. We are very happy to see Governor Hochul seriously addressing this issue. We appreciate her being part of Long Island and signing this important bill.”

Chairman of the Suffolk County Supervisors Association and Supervisor of the Town of Babylon Rich Schaffer said, “Governor Hochul's leadership in partnering with County Executive Romaine and the Suffolk County Legislature to ensure that there will be a funding source for much needed clean water and sewer infrastructure for the next 50 years is to be commended. I urge Babylon Town residents to support this referendum in November.”

President of the New York League of Conservation Voters Julie Tighe said, “After decades of enduring nitrogen-polluted water and with so many homes in need of a new septic system or a transition to sewers, the Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Act will empower residents to comprehensively address this public health crisis facing their communities. We applaud Senator Martinez and Assemblymember Thiele for sponsoring this NYLCV Scorecard bill, as well as Suffolk County Executive Romaine and the county legislature for their support, and we salute Governor Hochul for her bold leadership on the issue of water quality on Long Island and across the state.”

President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau and Suffolk Counties Matthew Aracich said, “Today we are proud to stand alongside Governor Hochul as she signs the Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Act into law. This is the single most important piece of state legislation drafted exclusively for Long Island in more than half a century. The buildout of sewer infrastructure resulting from this law will not only create thousands of jobs, but it will also catapult our region into the future. This monumental effort would not have been possible without the hard work of the bill sponsors, Senator Martinez and Assemblyman Thiele, in addition to our entire coalition.”

President of the Long Island Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO John R. Durso, and Ryan Stanton, Executive Director of the Long Island Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO said, “We thank Governor Hochul for signing the Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Act (SCWQRA). It is a vital step to improve our region’s water quality. With the signing of this bill, Long Island is one step closer to guaranteeing the availability of clean drinking water and maintaining the viability of our coastlines while creating thousands of union jobs with family-sustaining wages in the process.”