xCures to showcase the value of its healthcare data platform at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
xCures' patient-centric platform enables outcomes monitoring and evidence generation, providing insights into the best treatments, including for rare cancers.
xCures has done what no one else has been able to do for rare diseases”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, a leading-edge healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce the presentation of two abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2024, to be held May 31 – June 4, at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA.
The two abstracts illustrate the value of xCures' real-time healthcare data platform. The platform's enhanced longitudinal nationwide data goes beyond traditional retrospective real-world data, allowing for analysis of electronic medical records from partnerships with sites of care nationwide. Through its platform and patient- and observation-driven real-time datasets, xCures helps partners learn from complex and multidisciplinary therapeutic approaches to provide valuable insights to improve outcomes.
"Access to real-time, longitudinal, uninterrupted clinical data offers an unparalleled capacity to extract insights from patient medical records," said Tim Stuhlmiller, Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs at xCures. "These abstracts showcase the importance of our partnerships and our platform's incredible power to analyze outcomes and support evidence-based decisions, resulting in improved patient care."
In one work, xCures and their partner Genome Medical, a nationwide telehealth provider of genetic services, analyzed data from patients with germline genetic testing followed by genetic counseling, including cancer risk assessment. The platform generated structured clinical data from multiple care sites to determine the percentage of patients who underwent bilateral mastectomies after receiving genetic testing and genetic counseling from Genome Medical. This is one of the first studies to use multi-institution real-world data to assess the impact of genetic counseling and genetic testing.
Half of the patients with a genetic test result that indicated bilateral mastectomy elected to have a mastectomy done after discussing this guideline-based care option with a Genome Medical genetic counselor. As evidenced in prior research, bilateral mastectomy markedly reduces the risk of breast cancer.
“Access to longitudinal records across multiple care sites allowed us to more thoroughly assess how genetic counseling and genetic testing increase the uptake of guideline-recommended cancer prevention services,” said Colleen Caleshu, Senior Director of Clinical Research at Genome Medical. “Our goal is to make genetics clinically actionable so patients can make more informed decisions about their health. By working with xCures, we are able to gain better insights into those decisions and the impact they have on the patients we serve.”
In the other abstract, xCures partnered with the FibroFighters Foundation to better understand the landscape of real-world treatments for Fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC) by tracking treatments, molecular profiling, and outcomes. This is essential for such a rare form of liver cancer without an established standard of care.
Patients with FLC undergo extensive molecular profiling with multiple novel therapeutic regimens employed in real-world practice. Raw imaging scans are being aggregated for central radiological review to measure the depth and duration of response offered by the recorded therapeutic strategies. This dataset is a rich resource for academic and government researchers to fuel research and define optimal treatment modalities. Topline statistics for the dataset are available at https://xcures.com/flcdashboard/.
“xCures has done what no one else has been able to do for rare diseases, specifically for Fibrolamellar Carcinoma,” said Paul Kent, MD, Medical Director of the FibroFighters Foundation. “We have the largest interactive, real-time scientific database of FLC ever collected, allowing doctors from 15 countries and 27 institutions to discuss their cases with expert FLC panelists of oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, interventional radiologists, and patient advocates. xCures has driven the most important advances in clinical research for FLC ever.”
Attendees of the ASCO Annual Meeting are encouraged to find Mika Newton, Max Goldstein, Tim Stuhlmiller, or Artem Petrov from xCures, who can provide in-depth insights, discuss potential collaborations, and showcase case studies from the platform's implementation.
The abstracts presented:
Use of a nationwide, patient-powered observational platform to define the landscape of treatment, molecular profiling, and outcomes for fibrolamellar carcinoma.
Authors: Paul Kent, Alaa Awawda, Hiba Kouser, Alanis Sabates, Zachariah Cole, Mark Shapiro, Tom Stockwell, Timothy Stuhlmiller
https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/235938
and,
Leveraging real-world data from multiple institutions to assess the rate of bilateral mastectomy after cancer genetics evaluations with genetic counselors.
Authors: Ashley Daley, Callan Russell, Timothy Stuhlmiller, Zachary Kaufman, Jill Davies, Colleen Caleshu
https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/231790
About xCures
Launched in 2018, xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from any US care site. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes to offer a sophisticated view of a patient’s fully longitudinal health journey, which encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.
Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners. For more information, contact info@xcures.com.
