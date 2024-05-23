Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc. recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in May of 2023, which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of people. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, addresses, dates of birth Social Security numbers, financial account information, payment card information, patient record information, medical diagnosis, condition, or treatment information, and/or health insurance information.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Air-Ground Ambulance related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Air-Ground Ambulance, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Air-Ground Ambulance which states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

