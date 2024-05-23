EU contributes €2.5 million to support UNICEF in education and healthcare for children in Ukraine

The European Union has provided €2.5 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support its efforts to bolster access to education and immunisation for children in the East and South of Ukraine.

The EU funding will help UNICEF to refurbish and rehabilitate shelters in educational institutions to provide safe and conducive spaces for learning. In addition, teachers and educators will undergo training, enabling them to effectively deliver catch-up learning interventions and support the educational needs of vulnerable children.

This funding will also be channelled to improve the access of children and adults to routine vaccination in Eastern regions. UNICEF will facilitate the procurement of cold chain equipment and to upgrade storage capacities.

“The war in Ukraine has significantly restricted the access to education and health services for numerous Ukrainian children,” said Claudia Amaral, Head of European Union Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine. “The European Union is fully committed to providing immediate assistance to the children of Ukraine, as they are one of the most vulnerable groups.”

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has allocated over €53 million to support UNICEF Ukraine.

