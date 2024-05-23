Submit Release
House of Europe, Netflix and New York Film Academy: workshops for script writers and producers

The EU-funded ‘House of Europe’ programme together with Netflix and New York Film Academy have opened applications for special workshops for emerging and established script writers and producers.

The initiative includes a two-day screenwriting workshop covering content trends and different genres and a workshop for film producers, both of which will be open to both emerging and established Ukrainian screenwriters and producers. 

The project is facilitated by House of Europe, an EU-funded programme fostering professional and creative exchanges between Ukrainians and their colleagues in EU countries and the UK. The workshops will be conducted by New York Film Academy.

“Amidst Russian military aggression, it is vital that the world hears not only about Ukrainians but also from Ukrainians. The battle is fought not only on the physical battlefield but also in people’s hearts and minds,” said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová.

The applications for the workshops are open until 17 June. Ukrainian screenwriters can apply for a dedicated workshop here, while producers can submit their applications here.

