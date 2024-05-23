EU and UNDP involve Georgian schoolchildren in dolphin monitoring in the Black Sea

High school students from seven public schools in the Georgian cities of Anaklia, Batumi, Bobokvati, Gonio, Kobuleti and Poti have taken part in dolphin watching on Georgia’s Black Sea coast. Every 10 days, they monitor and record the presence of dolphins in different places, including Gonio and Poti.

Their educational journey, supported by an EU-funded programme, began with seminars at Batumi State University, where the young Black Sea defenders learnt about marine biodiversity, pressing threats to the ecosystem and practical steps to conserve it.

The most motivated students then had the opportunity to participate in dolphin monitoring and to become Black Sea researchers. In the coming months, they will participate in various educational and environmental activities, including Clean Beach Days and excursions to protected areas.

The culmination of this educational journey will be celebrated in October at a gala gathering in Batumi as part of the annual Black Sea Day, which brings together environmental researchers, activists and young people.

The European Union and UNDP organised this educational initiative in partnership with the National Environmental Agency of the Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia. It is organised as part of the EU/UNDP regional project ‘European Union for Improved Environmental Monitoring in the Black Sea’ (EU4EMBLAS), a joint initiative with the Governments of Georgia and Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release