EU Delegation to Armenia looking for a secretary to join its administrative department

The European Union Delegation to Armenia is looking for a secretary in the administration section. The expected start date is 1 July.

The successful candidate will serve under the supervision and responsibility of the Head of Administration Section (HoA), providing support on procurement procedures (supplies and services), document and email management, archiving, filing, registering, sending and receiving correspondence and internal documents, organising planning, meetings and travels, taking memos and minutes, drafting notes (including notes verbales).

The base salary will depend on relevant and verified employment experience, typically starting from 7,909,226 AMD per year. 

The applicant should have a certificate in Secretariat, Office Administration or equivalent and three years of professional experience as a secretary or office assistant, minimum B2 level of English and excellent knowledge of Armenian (preferably, mother tongue).

The deadline for applications is 5 June.

