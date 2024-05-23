Moldova: celebrating the first anniversary of the EU Partnership Mission

The European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova (EUPM Moldova) celebrated its first anniversary on 22 May. Since its establishment, the mission has been supporting Moldovan authorities in building and strengthening Moldova’s resilience against hybrid threats, including cyber security and foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI).

EUPM Moldova is the first civilian mission under the EU Common Security and Defence Policy established in the Republic of Moldova, at the request of its government on 22 May 2023 and inaugurated by High Representative Josep Borrell in Chisinau on 31 May 2023. The Mission provides assistance in the form of strategic advice, training and equipment to the security sector institutions of the country

“I am glad that one year after I officially inaugurated the Mission’s Chisinau Headquarters, the EU Partnership Mission to Moldova has become a reliable partner of the Moldovan Government,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell. “Unique in its mandate, this mission supports Moldova in directly addressing the changing nature of threats that the country is facing, notably strengthening the capacity to address the full scale of hybrid threats, including cyber-security and fighting disinformation.”

In its first year, the Mission has been supporting the operationalisation of the Centre for Strategic Communication and Countering Disinformation, advising during the drafting of the National Security Strategy, donating equipment and strengthening the analytical capabilities of the institutions in the security sector, and working with the Ministry of the Interior for the development of a comprehensive crisis management system and a first National Risk Analysis/ Register.

