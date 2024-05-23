PruittHealth Expands Further Into Florida with New Center in Pensacola

NORCROSS, GA., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth, a leader in post-acute health care services across the Southeast, is opening a new, advanced skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Pensacola, Florida. This location, PruittHealth – Pensacola, is the latest expansion by the family-owned company into the state.

With exclusively private, spacious rooms, this 120-bed location will offer patients luxurious accommodations and amenities as they recover from injury or illness. The center also boasts 24 concierge suites, which include additional services and perks, such as private dining areas and a separate sitting lounge.

“We designed this location to be future forward. Our entire profession learned a lot during the pandemic, and our centers feature the forefront of innovation,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. “We believe patients are more comfortable recovering in a home-like environment, and that is what we aim to deliver.”

All patients can take advantage of additional on-site features, including:

Physical, occupational, and speech therapies

Physician services for patients and community members

Outdoor putting green

Sports bar

Movie theater

Café serving Starbucks® coffee

Therapy gym

New PruittHealth locations also feature advanced ventilation systems and dedicated access points for staff, both of which enhance infection control for patients and visitors.

“In addition to providing the highest quality care, we offer unique, modern, and luxurious options for patients in Pensacola and the surrounding communities,” said Pruitt. “This market plays a key role in our expansion strategy and we look forward to serving more Floridians in the months and years to come". The wide range of services offered will ensure every patient gets the care they need to get back to their life.

To learn more about PruittHealth – Pensacola and schedule a tour, click here.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization since 1969, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care and senior services, including skilled nursing and senior living, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. The Georgia-based organization’s 13,800 employee partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and soon, Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

