Kuehn Law Encourages BCAL, WIRE, RPHM, and AIRC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL)



Southern California Bancorp has entered into a definitive merger agreement with California Bancorp. According to the agreement, Southern California stockholders are expected to own approximately 57.1% of the outstanding shares of the combined entity.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE)



Encore Wire Corporation has agreed to sell to Prysmian for $290.00 per share in cash.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM)



Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreed to a definitive merger with OnKure, Inc. The agreement stipulates that upon the completion of the merger, Reneo shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)



Apartment Income REIT Corp. has agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $39.12 per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

