Artificial Photosynthesis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Artificial Photosynthesis Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Technology (Electrolysis, Photocatalytic, Hybrid, Nanotechnology), by Application (Hydrocarbon, Hydrogen, Chemicals) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The artificial photosynthesis market was valued at USD 71.81 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Greenhouse Gas Emission to Open New Avenues for the Market

Artificial photosynthesis can mimic natural photosynthesis by capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and converting it into valuable products, such as fuels or chemicals. By utilizing renewable energy sources like solar power, this process can effectively remove CO2 while producing useful materials, thereby reducing net emissions. Artificial photosynthesis can also contribute to renewable energy storage by converting solar energy into storable fuels like hydrogen or hydrocarbons. These fuels can then be used when sunlight is unavailable, providing a reliable energy source while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Producing fuels such as hydrogen or methane through artificial photosynthesis can create a carbon-neutral energy cycle. When these fuels are burned, they release only the CO2 that was initially captured during their production, resulting in no net increase in atmospheric CO2 levels.

Growing Hydrogen Infrastructure to Provide Promising Future

Artificial photosynthesis typically involves splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources like solar power. Hydrogen acts as a clean and efficient energy carrier in this process. Establishing hydrogen production facilities powered by renewable sources forms the foundation of such infrastructure. Developing infrastructure for storing and transporting hydrogen is essential. Hydrogen can be stored as a gas or converted into liquid or solid forms for easier handling and transportation. Establishing pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks for hydrogen ensures its availability where it's needed.

Continued Research and Development In Artificial Photosynthesis

Artificial photosynthesis is an exciting field with significant potential for sustainable energy production and environmental remediation. The concept involves mimicking the natural process of photosynthesis, wherein plants convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into energy-rich molecules like glucose and oxygen. Continued research and development in artificial photosynthesis aim to enhance efficiency, scalability, and practical application.

Researchers are working to enhance the efficiency of artificial photosynthesis systems by optimizing catalysts, light-absorbing materials, and reaction conditions. This includes developing novel catalysts that can accelerate the conversion of carbon dioxide into useful fuels or chemicals. Improving the light-harvesting capabilities of artificial photosynthesis systems is crucial for maximizing energy conversion efficiency. This involves designing materials capable of capturing a broader spectrum of sunlight and minimizing energy losses during the conversion process.

Competitive Landscape

Artificial photosynthesis market is competitive in nature as leading companies operating in this industry dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period. Prominent companies are Engie SA, Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Siemens Energy AG, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Central R&D Labs, and Twelve. Companies are adopting different strategies such as new product development, technology upgradation, merger & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, and investment in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In February 2024, Chinese scientists, along with their international counterparts, have developed a brand-new type of "artificial leaf," a liquid metal-embraced photoactive film. It harnesses solar energy to produce hydrogen through direct water splitting, paving the way for scalable production.





