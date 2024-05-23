As Fundraising Leadership Looks to Scale Giving & Comply with Policy Givzey Exceeds $20 Million in Gifts Under Agreement
$20 million in gifts under management proves that Intelligent Gift Documentation Management is a must-have solution to operate at the speed of our economy while complying with gift acceptance policies”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Givzey, fundraising’s first all-in-one Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, announced it has now surpassed $20 Million in Gift Agreements under management. This significant milestone comes just two months after Givzey surpassed $10 Million in gifts under management on the platform, as more fundraising leaders look to technology as a fundamental solution to ensure proactive gift documentation, policy adherence and scaled multi-year giving programs.
Growing giving revenue at the pace of today’s economy is the chief concern for all fundraising leaders. However, recent fundraising news centered on high-profile cases of gift policies and procedures gone wrong and causing damaging results for everyone involved is resulting in leaders searching for technology partners that can help them proactively guard against existential crises while growing giving at scale.
“As a team of former fundraisers eager to solve the biggest challenges facing the Social Good sector, Givzey has definitive evidence that Intelligent Gift Documentation Management is a must-have solution in order to operate in compliance with gift policies and at the speed that growing revenue for nonprofits demands in our modern economy,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey.
Custom-built for nonprofit fundraising, Givzey is the first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform. Gift agreements and documentation of all kinds can be created, tracked, approved, and managed at a scale never thought possible before. Givzey's modern technology removes donor and organizational risks, eliminates process bottlenecks, improves retention, elevates the donor experience, and increases fundraising revenue.
"Doubling gift agreements managed in Givzey in just two months speaks to the trust customers have in Givzey and the overwhelming need for a centralized gift documentation solution in non-profit fundraising,” added Emily Groccia, VP of Customer Success, Givzey.
“Givzey’s Smart Gift Agreements allow us to solicit and close gifts in a single day. Givzey also gives me peace of mind because I know that all gifts are documented exactly as we need and adhere to both internal policies and accounting standards,” said Givzey customer, Maegan Dyson, Chief Development Officer, Conway Regional Health Foundation.
Givzey achieves this with four sets of fundraising tools, Smart Gift Agreements, Dynamic Workflows, Automated Pledge Reminders, and Intelligent Invoicing, which all revolve around the Givzey Hub.
*Smart Gift Agreements* – Easily, accurately, and formally document gifts with trackable digital gift agreements that improve efficiency as they work toward fundraising goals.
*Dynamic Workflows* – Centralize the disorganized process of closing major and complex gifts with groups of tools that ensure Smart Gift Agreements are reviewed, revised, approved, and documented efficiently – from commitment to close.
*Automated Pledge Reminders* – Stewardship automations provide donors with personalized and donor-centric pledge statements that include payment schedules, fulfillment obligations, and immediate payment options.
*Intelligent Invoicing* – Change the direction and control of giving by providing a more professional and formalized donor experience while reducing administrative burden by turning pledge invoices into true stewardship touchpoints for donors and corporate sponsors – fully trackable and reportable for your organization.
*Givzey Hub* – A smart and centralized repository that helps fundraisers hit their goals by storing, managing, tracking, and reporting all gift documentation in a single place. Out-of-the-box features drive efficiencies, actions, and insights across the fundraising organization so you can stay on top of every gift agreement and its status.
About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Platform, Givzey empowers organizations to solve the 'Messy Middle.' Our customers see clear and direct ROI by scaling multi-year giving strategies and efficiencies for fundraising staff, elevating the donor experience and improving retention, and ensuring positive, successful, and organized financial audits. Document gift intent. Formalize verbal agreements. Create organization from chaos. Increase bookable revenue today with Givzey.
