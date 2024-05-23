The Future of Road Safety - Automotive Head-Up Display Market to Hit $10.4 Billion by 2031 | Continental AG, HUDWAY, LLC

Automotive Head Up display Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive head up display market generated $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝-𝐔𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Continental AG,

Valeo,

HUDWAY, LLC,

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.,

DENSO CORPORATION,

Visteon Corporation,

UniMax Electronics Inc.,

FIC Group,

Panasonic Holdings Corporation,

MicroVision.

A head-up display (HUD) is a device that reflects important driving information on the car's windscreen. HUDs project a beam of floating visual onto the windscreen ahead, displaying information that the driver would consider vital while driving. In most of the cars, HUDs will display information such as the vehicle's speed, directions, cruise control settings, temperature, and other relevant data which is essential while driving.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive head up display market based on HUD type, technology, car type, sales channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐔𝐃 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the windshield HUD segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global automotive head up display market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The combiner segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the conventional HUD segment captured the largest market share of nearly 90% of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail in 2031. However, the augmented reality HUD segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 28.4% through 2031.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the high-end cars segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the mid-segment cars segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 27.6% through 2031. The report also studies the economy cars segment.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment captured the largest market share of three-fourths of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 27.1% through 2031. The report also studies the economy cars segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

