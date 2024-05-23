Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with Italian Ambassador to China Massimo AMBROSETTI at the Latter's Request

On May 23, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with Italian Ambassador to China Massimo AMBROSETTI at the latter's request. The two sides mainly had an in-depth exchange of views on the conflict in Gaza.

Zhai Jun said that the conflict in Gaza, which has dragged on for more than seven months, has caused a serious humanitarian crisis and its spillover impact continues to emerge, causing widespread concern in the international community. The pressing task is to realize ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, ensure humanitarian assistance and release the detained personnel as soon as possible. Fully implementing the two-State solution is the only way to break the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts and realize security and stability in the Middle East. China will continue to make unremitting efforts to this end.

Massimo AMBROSETTI said, Italy is deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and its negative spillover impact, calls for an early ceasefire and supports a political settlement of the Palestinian question based on the two-State solution. Italy appreciates China's positive role in easing the situation and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China.