SGS Welcomes New Guidance from EU Commission on ‘one-size-fits-all’ Common Charger Requirements
EINPresswire.com/ --
SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has welcomed new guidance released by the European Commission on May 7 to increase the understanding and application of new rules within the Common Charger Directive.
The Directive, approved by the EU Council in October 2022, is an update to the Radio Equipment Directive (RED), a CE marking that regulates the placement of radio equipment on the EU market. Its application will make it mandatory for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port in an aim to improve consumer convenience and reduce the environmental footprint associated with the production and disposal of chargers.
The guidance sets out the scope and rules on harmonized charging receptacles, harmonized charging technology and the unbundling of charging devices from the sale of electronic devices. In addition, it provides more detail on product labeling necessary to advise consumers if their current charging devices meet a new product’s specifications or help them select a compatible charger.
Keith Hutchinson, Deputy Director, Connectivity & Products Global Certification, SGS, said: “We wholeheartedly welcome this further clarity from the EU Commission on the application of its forward-looking Common Charger Directive.
“As an accredited Notified Body for the latest activated article of the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) (2014/53/EU), we are ideally placed to support manufacturers, brands and retailers to take the necessary steps to meet the new requirements.”
From December 28, 2024, the Common Charger Directive will apply to handheld mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds sold in the EU. It will be applicable for laptops as of April 28, 2026.
Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Executive Vice President, Connectivity & Products and Health & Nutrition, SGS said: “Sustainability is embedded in our culture and fast becoming a key driver in our company growth and vision. As market leaders, SGS supports electrical and electronic goods manufacturers around the world to move towards greener technology and ensure their products comply with all new legislation.”
RED applies to all electrical and electronic devices that intentionally emit and/or receive radio waves at frequencies below 3,000GHz. It establishes a regulatory framework for placing radio equipment on the market by setting essential requirements for safety and health, electromagnetic compatibility, and the efficient use of the radio spectrum.
For more information visit: Connectivity | SGS
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
For more information visit: Connectivity | SGS
