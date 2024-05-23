CannabisNewsWire (powered by IBN) is Official NewsWire Sponsor of CWCBExpo

IBN Collaborates with CWCBExpo New York as the Official Media Sponsor

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it will collaborate with the CWCBExpo ( Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) in its capacity as the Official NewsWire sponsor to enhance visibility and recognition of the event. IBN will be the official media sponsor of the expo. The conference is scheduled to be held at New York City’s Javits Convention Center on June 5-6, 2024.



For a decade, CWCBExpo has proved to be the market-leading and sector-shaping event series in the cannabis, CBD and hemp space. Conference attendees will experience high-quality educational sessions, identify lucrative cannabis market opportunities through high-powered networking meetups, as well as explore innovative new products and services exhibits. The two-day event will feature top experts, leading innovators, and c-suite leaders sharing their perspectives and experiences to reveal industry trends and indicators. IBN, the Official Media Sponsor of CWCBExpo, and CNW will work in conjunction to leverage IBN’s extensive array of corporate communications tools to elevate the visibility and recognition of the expo, as well as of the invited speakers and participating companies. CannabisNewsWire will provide amplified article syndication to 5,000+ strategic syndication partners as well as feature the conference on its dedicated events page. IBN, CBDWire and HempWire will also feature conference details on each of their websites, to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public.

Mary Bender, Show Director, CWCBExpo, said, “We are very happy to be continuing our lasting collaboration with CannabisNewsWire and IBN. Due to their expertise and significant understanding of the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, IBN’s collective brand network will drive visibility of our sponsors, expert speakers and exhibitors. We look forward to once again working alongside their highly professional team.”

To complement CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 60+ investor-oriented brands, IBN’s network boasts over 2 million likes and followers across CannabisNewsWire, 420 with CNW, CBDWire and IBN’s other brands.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for CannabisNewsWire, added, “CWCBExpo is the global leader in conference production in the legalised cannabis and hemp industry. We are very glad to be working alongside their highly knowledgeable team to drive awareness in this rapidly evolving sector. The New York conference is a must-attend that features cutting-edge innovations in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries.”

For additional information about the CWCBExpo, please visit: https://cwcbexpo.com/

Register now to save with pre-show pricing: https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny/

About IBN

IBN consists of 60+ financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years, amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications