Dr. Bill Quach Joins Utah Gastro in Salt Lake City

Now Accepting New Patients to End Long-Wait Appointments

Salt Lake City, UT, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Gastroenterology is proud to welcome the addition of Dr. Bill Quach, a physician passionate about treating all gastrointestinal diseases with dedicated training in transplant hepatology. He specializes in chronic liver disease, colon cancer screening, throat issues and celiac disease.

Dr. Quach is an experienced gastroenterologist who received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his medical degree from the University of Colorado. He completed his residency at University of Colorado Hospital and his fellowship at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“Early in my career I found positive, long-term patient-physician relationships to be the most rewarding aspect of medicine,” says Dr. Quach. “I spend time learning about patients and how their symptoms affect their quality of life; through shared decision-making, we work toward making a diagnosis and developing a treatment plan together.”

Utah Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Quach will work to provide the best patient care for Salt Lake City residents.

Utah Gastro is at 6360 South 3000 E, Suite 310, Salt Lake City, UT , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 801-944-3144 or visit utahgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Quach contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

Attachment

Joe E Carmean GI Alliance 410-845-0715 joe@punchingnungroup.com